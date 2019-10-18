Cedros woman was called to her death

The Forensic Science Centre in St James

The relatives of 41-year-old Janelle Teeluck, the Cedros woman who was chopped to death after being abducted from her home on Wednesday evening, said they were fearful and angry over her death.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, this afternoon, one of Teeluck's relatives said they did not know why anyone would want to harm her, but during the confrontation with two bandits, the assailants called her by name.

"She was at the neighbour's house, at Bois Bourg, when two men stormed the place and told everyone to get down on the ground. She was then called by name by one of the men, who told her, 'Janelle Teeluck, we want to talk to you outside.' And that was the last anyone saw of her until Thursday morning when they found her body.

"Right now, seeing her (body) like this, we are just feeling anger.

"We are also fearful, because this is the reality of life in Trinidad. You have to be careful."

Police are continuing enquiries into the murder. No one has been held in relation to the killing.

Teeluck was the third woman murdered this week. The burnt body of an unidentified woman was found in Arouca earlier this week and nursing student Ellen Joseph, 30, was murdered at her Rancho Quemado home on Tuesday.