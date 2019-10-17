WASA: water levels still low

The Water and Sewage Authority (WASA) has said the three main reservoirs in Trinidad remain at low levels for this time of the year.

In light of this, WASA's corporate communications manager Daniel Plenty said, via e-mail to Newsday on Wednesday, that the water restrictions imposed in January will remain in place until further notice.

"These restrictions were implemented with the aim of managing water demand and availability challenges brought on by the harsh dry season."The long-term averages for this time of year, he said, are not at maximum capacity.

"The reservoirs and available water resources have not sufficiently recovered to allow for the lifting of these restrictions."Despite the increased rainfall brought by the passage of tropical storm Karen, the Hollis, Arena and Navet dams are operating at 41.33 per cent, 50.44 per cent and 38.5 per cent at present.

Only the Hillborough dam in Tobago is operating at 100 per cent, Plenty said.

"The rainfall brought on by the passage of TS Karen filled the Hillsborough reservoir."He has urged customers to continue to adhere to the water-use restrictions, even in preparation for the upcoming celebrations of Divali and Christmas, and to practise proper water conservation.

WASA and Desalcott have scheduled more maintenance work on facilities in the coming months, as they prepare for the dry season.

WASA said this has become necessary to ensure critical equipment and systems are fully functional. Customers will be given notice of such shutdowns, it added. The recent shutdown at the Desalcott plant in Point Lisas affected approximately 500,000 households in Chaguanas, Couva, south Trinidad and environs.