Two wounded after Morvant attack

File photo.

Two men are receiving treatment after gunmen shot them at a Mon Repos, Morvant, bar this afternoon.

Police said the men, Devon Gibson, 39, and Owen Danglade were at the bar at around 1.30 pm when the gunmen confronted them.

Gibson's father, who owned the bar, was in the backroom at the time and on hearing the gunshots came out and saw his son bleeding.

The father called a car and the driver took both men to hospital where they are being treated.

Police are at the scene and are on the lookout for the men.