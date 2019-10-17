Trinidad men held with 1.3kg marijuana in Tobago

Tobago police seized 1.37 kilos of marijuana and arrested three men from Trinidad this morning in Canaan.

They are expected to appear before the Scarborough Magistrates Court this afternoon charged with possession of marijuana and speeding.

Police reports said members of the Tobago Division Emergency Response Patrol Unit, on an anti-crime exercise saw a white Nissan Tiida speeding along Milford Road.

They chased and stopped the car and searched it. They found the marijuana, which has a street value of $17, 300, in three packets hidden in the front passenger door and the back door.

The men, aged between 26 and 37, were arrested and charged.