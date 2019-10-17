Suicide suspected in PC’s death

Constable Brendon Mohammed was found dead by a farmer along Roberts Road, Warrenville, Cunupia, this afternoon. PHOTO COURTESY SOCIAL MEDIA - Shane Superville

Suicide may be the cause of death of 44-year-old PC Brendon Mohammed. His body was found on Robert Trace, Warrenville, Cunupia, this afternoon.

Police said Mohammed called his wife minutes before the incident and told her he loved her.

His body was found at around 12.30 pm by a farmer who was walking to his garden.

His service pistol was also found at the scene.

Investigators said Mohammed was last assigned to the fingerprint section of the Criminal Records office of the Port of Spain CID.