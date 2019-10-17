Scotia’s schools table tennis serves off next month

Table tennis player Joshua Dass, of Presentation College Chaguanas competes in last year’s tournament. -

THE 23rd edition of the Scotiabank Schools Table Tennis tournament will be held during the first two weekends of November at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

On the weekend of November 2 and 3, team events and doubles events will be held. In the team events, primary school teams, under-15 teams and open teams will compete. In the doubles, the categories include primary schools and Under-15.

The following weekend the singles events will serve off in the Under-9, Under-11, Under-13, Under-15 and open divisions. All events are open to both boys and girls and interested schools must register their players by October 28. The organisers are expecting a large turnout of schools this year including secondary schools such as Queen’s Royal College, St Mary’s College, St Anthony’s College and Toco Secondary. The primary schools that are regular participants are Newtown Girls, Newtown Boys, Arima Boys Government and San Fernando Girls Government. According to a press release, the tournament,which is held in collaboration with the TT Table Tennis Association, is seen as a launching pad for national players in the sport.

A number of TT’s national players have been winners at this tournament and have gone on to represent TT locally, regionally and internationally. The competition is a much anticipated event on the local table tennis calendar.

For further information or to register email ttttatabletennis@gmail.com or call 759-9728.