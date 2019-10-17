Record entry for UWI SPEC Half Marathon

Winners of the 2018 UWI SPEC Half Marathon Didimo Armando Sanchez of Venezuela (left) and Raquel Agudelo Berrio of Colombia. PHOTO COURTESY UWI SPEC. -

A RECORD entry is expected for the 2019 University of the West Indies (UWI) SPEC Half Marathon, which will take place on Sunday. The race will begin and end at the UWI SPEC, St Augustine.

Runners will head east along the Priority Bus Route to La Resource Road, Arouca before returning to St Augustine.

Registration was expected to close at 11.59 pm yesterday and race organisers have recorded the highest number of participants – 1511 – at midday yesterday.

The Half Marathon, which got underway in 2004, will be sponsored by First Citizens for the 14th successive year. The race aims to highlight the theme ‘A sound mind in a healthy body’ and support the University’s Sport Scholarship Fund. The colour of this year’s race will be gold.

Defending champions, 34-year-old Venezuelan Didimo Armando Sanchez, and Raquel Agudelo Berrio, 27, of Colombia who clocked times of 1:08:49 and 1:20:34 respectively in last year’s race, will both be back for the 2019 edition.