Naps widen lead in Premier Division Shell/ First Citizens SSFL Premier Division

Carapichaima East Secondary's Josiah King (R) and Naparima College's Isa Bramble vie for the ball during the Secondary Schools Football League match,at Lewis Street,San Fernando,yesterday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton - Marvin Hamilton

NAPARIMA widened the lead in the Premier Division of the Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) yesterday.

The defending champions inflicted a 5-0 beating on fourth-placed Carapichaima East at Lewis Street, San Fernando, as they stretched their advantage over second-placed St Anthony’s to six points.

St Anthony’s, dubbed the "Westmoorings Tigers", whipped Pleasantville 2-0 at the St Anthony’s Ground, Westmoorings.

Speyside hammered fellow mid-table outfit St Augustine 7-2 at St Augustine. St Benedict’s spanked Trinity Moka 4-0 at Maraval; and Trinity East defeated East Mucurapo 1-0 at Trincity.

San Juan North were also in winners’ row, as they beat Malick 4-2 at Bourg Mulatresse.

Malik Ferrier opened the scoring for San Juan North in the 13th minute, heading a corner through the hands of Malick goalkeeper Tristan Perez.

Isaiah Chase doubled the lead in the 30th from the penalty spot after referee Cecile Hinds adjudged a hand-ball infringement by defender Haile Farrell.

Another penalty, from Zion Carpette, reduced the deficit to 2-1 in the 49th minute, but Daniel Best restored the two-goal lead for San Juan North in the 64th, with a side-footed shot past Perez after a wonderful piece of skill by his captain Ronaldo Boyce.

Boyce netted San Juan North’s fourth in the 80th, with a powerful right-footed shot past Perez.

However, Malick got their second goal in the 84th, from Mamade Guerra, who raced on to a through-ball from Nickell Alexander and finished past San Juan North goalie Emmanuel John.

On Monday, Speyside defeated QRC 4-3 in a rescheduled encounter.

League action will continue on Saturday.

STANDINGS

P*W*D*L*GF*GA*Pts

Naparima*11*9*2*0*30*10*29

St Anthony's*10*7*2*1*33*10*23

Presentation San F'do*9*7*1*1*25*6*22

Caps East*10*5*4*1*16*14*19

East Mucurapo*10*5*3*2*18*9*18

QRC*10*5*1*4*21*24*16

San Juan North*10*4*2*4*23*9*14

Speyside*11*4*2*5*22*29*14

Trinity East*10*3*2*5*14*18*11

St Augustine*10*2*4*4*20*23*10

Pleasantville*10*3*1*6*12*16*10

Malick*11*3*1*7*17*23*10

St Benedict's*10*3*1*6*12*19*10

Trinity Moka*10*1*1*8*11*35*4

St Mary's*10*1*1*8*5*34*4