Naps widen lead in Premier Division
Shell/ First Citizens SSFL Premier Division
NAPARIMA widened the lead in the Premier Division of the Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) yesterday.
The defending champions inflicted a 5-0 beating on fourth-placed Carapichaima East at Lewis Street, San Fernando, as they stretched their advantage over second-placed St Anthony’s to six points.
St Anthony’s, dubbed the "Westmoorings Tigers", whipped Pleasantville 2-0 at the St Anthony’s Ground, Westmoorings.
Speyside hammered fellow mid-table outfit St Augustine 7-2 at St Augustine. St Benedict’s spanked Trinity Moka 4-0 at Maraval; and Trinity East defeated East Mucurapo 1-0 at Trincity.
San Juan North were also in winners’ row, as they beat Malick 4-2 at Bourg Mulatresse.
Malik Ferrier opened the scoring for San Juan North in the 13th minute, heading a corner through the hands of Malick goalkeeper Tristan Perez.
Isaiah Chase doubled the lead in the 30th from the penalty spot after referee Cecile Hinds adjudged a hand-ball infringement by defender Haile Farrell.
Another penalty, from Zion Carpette, reduced the deficit to 2-1 in the 49th minute, but Daniel Best restored the two-goal lead for San Juan North in the 64th, with a side-footed shot past Perez after a wonderful piece of skill by his captain Ronaldo Boyce.
Boyce netted San Juan North’s fourth in the 80th, with a powerful right-footed shot past Perez.
However, Malick got their second goal in the 84th, from Mamade Guerra, who raced on to a through-ball from Nickell Alexander and finished past San Juan North goalie Emmanuel John.
On Monday, Speyside defeated QRC 4-3 in a rescheduled encounter.
League action will continue on Saturday.
STANDINGS
P*W*D*L*GF*GA*Pts
Naparima*11*9*2*0*30*10*29
St Anthony's*10*7*2*1*33*10*23
Presentation San F'do*9*7*1*1*25*6*22
Caps East*10*5*4*1*16*14*19
East Mucurapo*10*5*3*2*18*9*18
QRC*10*5*1*4*21*24*16
San Juan North*10*4*2*4*23*9*14
Speyside*11*4*2*5*22*29*14
Trinity East*10*3*2*5*14*18*11
St Augustine*10*2*4*4*20*23*10
Pleasantville*10*3*1*6*12*16*10
Malick*11*3*1*7*17*23*10
St Benedict's*10*3*1*6*12*19*10
Trinity Moka*10*1*1*8*11*35*4
St Mary's*10*1*1*8*5*34*4
