Morvant family needs the public's help

Nazrudeen Latiff, 57, pleading for public assistance from the public and the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services. - Marlene Augustine

A Morvant family is pleading with the public to help with food as they await a response from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services to a request for grant .

Nazrudeen Latiff, 57, a former employee of the San Juan Regional Corporation, visited Newsday at Pembroke Street, Port of Spain yesterday to highlight his plight.

“My wife is 75 per cent mentally unstable and is an outpatient at the psychiatric hospital. As a result to that, I come like the mother and father and everything to my eight-year-old son," he said.

“In 2010 I was hospitalised. I had some medical setbacks and now have one kidney. In 2014 I went through dialysis. I was informed that I am in a position where I cannot do nothing strenuous in my life.

Latiff said in 2015, he applied for a grant from the ministry because he can no longer work.

He said he provided all the required documents along with medical reports for both his wife and himself to the ministry, but was denied any assistance by the ministry.

“An official from the ministry visited our home and in her report stated that I am a rich man and should not apply for any grant because I can look for work.

“I know that was not true and I appeal the matter. I knew an attorney who was a friend to us and he help us with the matter. It went before the High Court of Justice.”

Latiff said in July 2016, the court issued an order saying the ministry’s decision was unfair and it should reconsider assistance to the family.

He said while he owns his home, he has no source of income to help pay bills, buy clothes or,most importantly, food.

“I just need some kind of public assistance to help my family. As a man, you are to be the provider for the household, and this situation makes me feel so terrible because I cannot afford to take care of my home.

“My wife gets a grant of $2,000, but when she have to get medication and things for her as a woman, there is no money to buy food.

"I don’t want my son to be put in a home. I just need some kind of assistance from the government.”

He said to date he has not received any acknowledgement from the ministry, or the grant he asked for.

The family is now desperate.

“We have nothing in the house to eat, or money to carry for my son to go to school.

"I am asking, please, anyone who can help us, please help. It is not easy.

“It is not about me. I will soon benefit from my old pension.

"But right now I am desperate. We need help.

"Those responsible at the ministry, please do what you have to do for us to get some kind of grant.”

He thanked Newsday’s staff for contributing money to help with food for his family.

When contacted, Minister of Social Development and Family Services Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn said she would look into the matter.

Anyone willing to help the family can contact Jenny or Nazrudeen Latiff at 283-5026.