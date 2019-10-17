Laventille man gunned down walking home from lime

Stock photo

A 37-year-old man was gunned down while walking to his Pashley Street, Laventille, home last night.

Police said Jason Amarsingh, aka "Baba," was returning home from a lime in an area of Trou Macaque known as Harlem, at around 9.30 pm, when a gunman shot him several times in the head before running away.

Residents heard the gunshots and saw Amarsingh bleeding on the ground.

They called police and members of the IATF, Besson Street Police and Homicide Bureau Region 1 went to the scene, along with a district medical officer who declared Amarsingh dead at the spot.