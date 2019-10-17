Lack offair play

THE EDITOR: The decision to pick two Barbadians and a Guyanese umpire for the CPL qualifier 2 on Thursday seems a clear effort to omit TKR from the final.

On one hand, having to bowl a wet unchanged ball in the last two overs resulted in 40 runs as three no-balls were bowled when the Barbados Tridents batted.

On the other hand, the ball was continually changed when TKR batted, even in the last two overs, so that Tridents had a hard dry ball.

Clearly, an unfair advantage was given to the Tridents, especially for those four overs. Whoever selected those umpires had no care for fair play or its appearance.

STERLING MANCHOUCK

via e-mail