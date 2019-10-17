Kamla: Does Rowley have ‘pip’?

NO PIPSQUEAKS: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Leader of Govt Business Camille Robinson-Regis in a jovial mood during sitting of the Standing Finance Committee in Parliament yesterday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE -

Does the Prime Minister have ‘pip’ and is this why he choose not to contribute to debate on the budget which ended on Tuesday night in the House of Representatives.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, in a press release, yesterday accused Dr Rowley of deliberately ducking his duty to account to the public by not speaking in the debate. She claimed that half the government MPs and Cabinet ministers did not speak, including Rowley, who otherwise attended the budget sittings.

“The reasonable conclusion is that the Rowley government’s despotic scuttling of this year’s budget debate was clearly done to avoid the prime minister and his senior Cabinet ministers answering damning allegations of blatant corruption against their government, as well as their sheer incompetence and wilful mismanagement,” she charged.

She said conventionally, MPs on both sides of the House are duty bound by precedent, tradition and the spirit of their oath of office to account to citizens in a budget debate.

“Has Keith Rowley come down with a case of ‘pip’ which he has spread to his MPs or are they just cowards,” she asked referring to a disease which affects chicken. It was Rowley who weeks ago asked if Persad-Bissessar was suffering from “pip” over her then public silence over allegedly tipping off MP Marlene McDonald on her impending arrest.

Persad-Bissessar lamented that the public had got no account from ministers in areas such as national security, energy, labour, planning and social development. McDonald was one of those Govt MPs who did not speak in the budget debate.

“Twelve out of 23 (almost 50 per cent) of government MPs, including several ministers of government holding key portfolios, refused to contribute to this crucial debate,” Persad-Bissessar said.

“I condemn the cowardly move by the Rowley regime to hastily end the budget debate in the House last night (Tuesday) without the contribution of almost half of the Cabinet ministers of this country, including the Prime Minister. This is the second consecutive year that the Rowley regime has chosen to unilaterally end a budget debate without contributions from key ministers and MPs,” she said.