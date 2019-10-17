Indian HC keen to aid Tobago After meeting with business leaders…

Indian High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu, third from right, with Tobago Business Chamber chairman Martin George, second from left, and members of Tobago's business community after a recent meeting. - Courtesy Martin George

New Indian High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu has expressed an interest in establishing business incubators in Tobago to assist small and medium-sized businesses with realising their growth potential.

During a meeting last week with Tobago entrepreneurs, led by the Tobago Business Chamber, Sahu also said his office is willing to partner with established training and certification institutions, such as MIC, to offer specialised IT training programs, labs and equipment to enhance the skill sets of the young people of Tobago.

Martin George, Tobago Business Chamber chairman, later arranged a tour of the Tobago MIC facility, Canaan, where Sahu observed first-hand, areas where they could assist the island.

Sahu pointed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent pledge of US$150 million in investment to 15 Caribbean leaders and heads of state at the United Nations.

Sahu also referred to the hundreds of TT citizens who have received education and training through scholarship opportunities in India and said there are many more opportunities for partnership and co-operation between the two nations.

Sahu met with business leaders from Penny Savers Supermarket, Martineau Construction and Transport, Buccoo Town Centre & Atlantic on the Edge Townhouse Development, Singh's Hardware and Construction and a representative from the education sector.

The meeting sought to discuss and brainstorm business ideas and economic solutions for Tobago.

Further meetings are being planned for other embassies and business organisations to improive business activity, efficiency and greater economic output for Tobago and Tobagonians.

Sahu's meeting with the business leaders came weeks after George urged him to consider establishing a sub-office in Tobago to advance Tobago's interests.

"I would like to see the High Commissioner of India become the first diplomatic mission accredited to Trinidad and Tobago, which opens a sub-office in Tobago," George had said last month at a cocktail reception for Sahu at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands.

"There is tremendous potential for that, tremendous potential for cultural exchanges, business exchanges, development of business ideas in Tobago."

George had said the sub-office could also serve as an incubator for even greater developmental opportunities and exchanges between the two islands.

Sahu took up duties as TT's new Indian High Commissioner on September 5.