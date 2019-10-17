Imbert: Changes coming to Integrity Act

THEY CAN DO IT: Finance Minister Colm Imbert at a press conference held Wednesday at the Eric Williams Financial Complex, Port of Spain. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert said changes are coming to the Integrity in Public Life Act, which requires public officials to declare their annual income, spending and assets to try to deter and detect corruption.

His disclosure came in the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives on Thursday, when Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee queried a $200,000 allocation for “Reform of Integrity Commission” in the commission’s development programme.

“It is together with the increase in contract employment which is under consideration,” Imbert replied.

Lee pressed.

Imbert replied, “It would be for upgrading the Integrity Commission.”

Lee asked, “So it’s not for reforming the Integrity Commission as a body?”

Imbert replied, “I’m told it would be for services to amend the Integrity in Public Life Act.”

Last year this subhead’s initial allocation was $300,000 but the revised estimate was zero. The commission’s total allocation was $12.35 million.

Earlier, Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh queried hefty hikes in the allocations for contract employment and short-term employment at the commission in its recurrent programme.

The former rose from $700,000 last year to $2,877,000 this year, while the second rose from $2,235,000 to $2,700,000.

Imbert said the commission wanted to employ people last year but had not got the requisite approvals.

“The mater is under consideration at this time, so we have put a provision in to 2020, in anticipation they’d be able to hire more staff on contract.

“They have more responsibilities now. There are more boards and so on that they have to deal with now.”

Gopeesingh said the Government was starving the Integrity Commission, saying, “You take a whole year.”

Imbert retorted, “That’s a false statement.”

The duo bickered until reined in by Tunapuna MP Esmond Forde in the chair.