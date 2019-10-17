‘Hulk’ killed in Couva

File photo

Police are investigating the murder of a 57-year-old Couva man after he was gunned down outside his home early this morning.

Evard Squires aka 'Hulk' was shot several times at around 1.30 am.

Residents reported hearing the gunfire but did not learn of Squires’ death until five hours later when a relative went to check on him and found his body outside his front door.

They called Couva police who went to the scene with a district medical officer who declared Squires dead.