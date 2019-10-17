Divali Nagar opens tomorrow

In this November 2018 file photo, Amritam Shakti dancers perform at Divali Nagar, Chaguanas.

THE 33-year-old Divali Nagar opens on Friday, but PRO of the NCIC Surujdeo Mangaroo said the Culture Ministry gave $500,000 in 2018 and there is no word as to what is being allocated for it this year. It costs around $5 million to stage the nine nights of activities put on by the National Council for Indian Culture (NCIC).

“The staging of Divali Nagar is costly, and while the NCIC generates revenue through sponsorship and the renting of booths, this is not enough to sustain this event.

“At this time we are hopeful that we can attract major sponsors to carry this event, and while booths have been sold out, we still anticipate that the council will incur a loss after the event," Mangaroo said.

This year’s theme is Hindu Grantha – Exploring Ancient Hindu Texts. The Nagar attracts more than 150,000 people, some of whom come from overseas to enjoy Divali. It is also shown on the Asian television network ZEE TV to 23 countries.

The event showcases the heart of East Indian culture, he said, and gives the opportunity to hundreds of artistes, national and international, who prepare religious items in time for Divali. NCIC continues to open the doors of Nagar free to the public, he said, with scores of religious and health booths that the general public can benefit from.

The NCIC executive is hoping the government increases the subvention for the Nagar this year.

“The show will go on, as we intend to keep producing at a high level,” he said.

Culture Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly could not be contacted by phone.

This year six countries will be represented in Miss Divali Nagar International. Among the delegates who will be in TT for the contest are Anjali Gosine (USA), Kristiana McCarthy (Canada), Priya Shivprasad (Suriname), Arelee Parham (Belize), Hemwantie Seodat (Guyana) and Brehana Francis (Jamaica). They will be competing with Miss TT Martina Mahase. On October 25, these delegates will take to the main stage at Nagar to compete in the sari and speech competitions.

Among the singers who will be vying for the NCIC Youth Champ contest are Sapna Seepaul, Abhijit Anchotassoo, Nalinie Doodoon, Kajol Dubay, Ronaldo Jeewan Balgobin, Victoria Amrita Maharaj, Sita Sonnylal, Satyam Bridgelal, Neera Haripersad, Sanjana Krishendath, and Jodelle Veena Samuel.

In the dance category of the Youth Champ contest, competing for the top prize are: Amritam Shakti, Nritya Sangam, Simone Academy, Suryamika, Kiss Natraj Dancers, Amba de Silva, Priya Persad, Bollywood Dancers, Analise Mahabir, Shiv Tandav Dancers, and Satyam Shivam Sankaran.