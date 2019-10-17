Children’s Authority wants responsible, ethical journalism Radio station 'enacts' child abuse call

The Children’s Authority (CA) is calling for responsible and ethical journalistic practices by all media houses. The call comes after a radio interview yesterday during a morning talk show segment, whereby the interviewee detailed incidents of punishment against her children.

In a release, the CA said in accordance with the Authority’s legislative mandate to investigate claims of abuse, the Authority contacted the radio station for information on the interviewee, after receiving several calls to its hotline.

In an effort to substantiate the claims of abuse detailed on the radio station, the Authority was informed by the station that the interview with child protection concerns was in fact a “play to create awareness” and was not an actual event. The Authority noted that at no time during the interview or after, did the presenter alert its listening audience that the interview was fake or an enactment.

"The Authority is of the view that such tactics goes against the principles of ethical journalism, which all media houses should be guided to maintain accuracy and credibility, especially in light of recent events that have occurred."

Further, the CA said, this tactic employed by the radio station could be deemed salacious and irresponsible. The Authority is calling on the Media Association (MATT) and Telecommunications Authority (TATT) for a full investigation against this particular radio station.

The CA, in its release, also called for implementation of a national code of ethics for all media houses and greater vigilance and regulation by MATT and TATT. "Additionally, we are calling for all media houses to adopt the guide published by the Association of Caribbean Media Workers, entitled Our Children, Our Media."

The Authority said while it received more than 21,000 reports of abuse, such claims are not taken lightly as all reports of extreme physical harm triggers the Authority’s Emergency Response Team and the Child Protection Unit of the Police to respond. The action of the radio station, the CA said, caused a waste in already limited resources.