Caribbean people must be creative to save tradition, culture

If Caribbean people continue not to produce cultural content that is relatable, viable and compatible with smart devices, people will lose the essence of who they are within the next generation said Steven Edwards, CEO of Steven Edwards Production.

Speaking today at the launch of Theatre for Teens and Tots Online Platform at Export House, Charlotte Street Port of Spain, Edwards said it is imperative that Caribbean people not only produce world-class content that stands up to international standards but are also competitors.

Edwards said it is important for Caribbean people to create ways to tell their stories.

Local folklore, traditions and original ideas, he said, could be placed in a format that would educate not just local children but children around the world, while they were entertained at the same time.

“Today you are witnessing the launch of something not just in the Caribbean, but in the world.

"We believe that we are emerging disrupter in the animation industry.

“Why limit ourselves to one form of media when the smart devices have the ability to interact with several? This platform provides parents and children with all types of formats to facilitate different learning styles and a different tastes.”