2019 bmobile/TTCB Youth Academy Transitioning junior players into world-class athletes

One of the 18 inductees gives the vote of thanks at the launch of the 2019 bmobile/TTCB Youth Academy.

Communication solutions provider, bmobile, has once again presented 18 of TT’s most promising young cricketers with a unique opportunity to receive specialist, individual training courtesy the fourth instalment of its Cricket Youth Academy.

Having partnered with the Cricket Board (TTCB), the academy inductees will participate in an eight-weekend live-in camp at the Sir Frank Worrell Development Centre in Couva from October 19. Under the expert guidance of national coaches, Kelvin and David Williams, participants will spend a total of 300 hours improving their technique, becoming more disciplined, flexing their mental tenacity and striking a balance with financial and social media management.

According to TSTT’s manager of corporate responsibility and community relations, Anjanie Ramesar-Soom, this is a golden opportunity for talented young men to be coached by the best, among the best, to be the best. She also believes that this initiative supports youth empowerment, nurturing top talent and nation building.

Speaking at the recent launch of the 2019 academy, Ramesar-Soom stated, “We recognise that sport has the unique ability to bring people together, regardless of their background. It enhances social cohesion, generates employment, promotes good health and builds stronger communities. As a brand that is deeply woven into the fabric of Trinidad and Tobago, we are in it for the long haul. We are committed to strengthening ties with the people and we are driven to do the extra work, behind the scenes, supporting these programmes and doing our part to ensure an outcome of the highest quality.”

The talented cricketers will also benefit from several intimate sessions on spin and pace bowling, batting techniques, positional play and sportsmanship. The academy will also serve as a launching pad for junior players who are preparing to enter the senior national and regional teams. Over the years, the likes of record-breaking West Indies batsman Brian Lara, former national spinner Avidesh Samaroo and other motivational speakers, have all imparted their knowledge and experience onto the inductees.

In his delivery of the feature address, president of the TTCB, Azim Bassarath, held in high regard the many benefactors that would be derived from such an individualised programme. He also acknowledged the timely intervention of bmobile, which has once again proven to be an unwavering friend of TT cricket.

“The bmobile/TTCB Youth Academy is the most accomplished finishing school for our young promising cricketers,” he said to the attentive inductees. “You have all be identified by the TTCB as future national, regional and international stars. It’s also one of the most crucial stages of our young cricketer’s career. bmobile has once more, proven to be a reliable supporter of the TTCB’s trust.”

One inductee, 14-year old Justyn Jagessar of Presentation College Chaguanas, was elated with his selection for the 2019 Youth Academy. He is eager to begin this high-intensity training regime.

“I’m excited to be here with this quality crop of players. It shows that I have been doing something right over the years. I intend to give it my all and push myself to the limit. This is a great initiative for both out local and regional cricket development,” he said.

Eighteen-year old, Vanir Maharaj, of Presentation College San Fernando, also declared that participants must use this time to maximise their potential under such an impressive cast of local coaches.

“We have to be serious and take this programme as a big step towards our overall development. It is imperative that we give it our all, focus on what is being taught and try our best to work on our weaknesses while placing even greater emphasis on our strengths. Our goal is to serve local and regional cricket with distinction,” said Maharaj.

2019 Youth Academy Inductees

Andrew Rambarran

Chadeon Raymond

Damien Joachim

Jeremiah Cruickshank

Justyn Jagessar

Kyle Roopchand

Lemuel Matthews

Matthew Gittens

Nick Ramla

Orlando James

Rajeev Ramnath

Romario Kin

Shazard Mohammed

Shiva Sankar

Sion Hacket

Vanir Maharaj

Vasant Sing

Verran Batchu