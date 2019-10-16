N Touch
Wednesday 16 October 2019
Women’s street brawl leaves toddler hospitalised

A 20-month-old boy suffered a fractured skull during a street brawl between his grandmother and another woman at Enterprise, Chaguanas.

Up to yesterday, police said the toddler remained in a serious condition at the Wendy Fitzwilliam Paediatric Hospital at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

A 36-year-old unemployed woman has been detained and is assisting Central Division police.

A report said the incident happened at about 10.30 am on Sunday on Freedom Street. The women live on the same street.

The 42-year-old grandmother was holding the child when a heated argument broke out with the other woman. The suspect picked up a piece of wood and tried to hit the grandmother, but the wood struck the child on the head.

The child’s 21-year-old mother was not present.

Police said the brawl stemmed from an ongoing feud.

The injured boy was taken to hospital.

A report was made on Monday evening to Chaguanas CID. Cpl Phillip is leading the investigation.

