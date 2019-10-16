Wife shot dead in Siparia, husband critical

File photo.

Police are looking for people who shot at a man and woman and set their vehicle on fire.

Thirty-year-old Ellen Joseph and her husband, Ricardo Mendoza, 43, were driving in Quarry Village, Siparia, when the shooting happenned. They were on their way home to Rancho Quemado.

A police report said another vehicle pulled alongside and the occupants started shooting at Mendoza. The car ran off the road.

The report said Joseph was found in the front passenger seat and her husband at the side of the road bleeding from gunshot wounds.

Police said one of the men got into the vehicle Mendoza was driving and drove it to the Los Iros beach, where they set it on fire.

Joseph and Mendoza were taken to San Fernando General Hospital, where the former was pronounced dead. The report said Mendoza, who was shot seven times, is in critical condition.