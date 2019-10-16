UWI ‘A’ crowned Interclub champions 2019 National Interclub Tennis League

UNIVERSITY of the West Indies “A” was crowned champion of the 2019 National Interclub Tennis League when action climaxed, at the National Racquet in Tacarigua, on Sunday night.

The tertiary team played an almost perfect game as they blew past Sando “B” 45-3 to affirm themselves atop the standings on 203 points.

In the mixed doubles, Carlista Mohammed and teammate Liu Chin eased past Adisa Idemudia/Andrea Douglas 15-1. Sonny Williams and Che Sanchez then joined forces in the Doubles 45 to trump Sando’s Malcolm Reid and Brenda Alleyne14-2 while Nabeel Mohammed swept Kevon Baptiste 16-0 to lift the crown.

Sando “A” however, held on to the silver medal position by bagging 191 points after the four days of competition. Chetwynd (163pts) grabbed bronze while Anglez (162pts) and Arima Tennis Masters (152pts) rounded off the top five.

In the only other contested game, on Friday night, Anglez clinched a narrow 25-23 over Arima. Anglesz’ Aalisha Alexis/ Ronald Robinson beat Jerome Ward/Rebecca Robinson 9-7. The remaining doubles match between Anthony Jeremiah/Nathan Valdez and Collin Auguste/Ricky Villaroel and the lone Singles between Adam Ramkissoon and Keshan Moonasar were both drawn at eight-a-piece.