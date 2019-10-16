Trinity, St Benedict’s seek points in SSFL

TRINITY College (Moka) and St Benedict’s College will be desperate for three points when the teams lock horns in round 11 of the Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division, as both teams are in the bottom three of the standings.

St Benedict’s are 13th in the 15-team table with seven points after picking up two wins, two draws and five losses in nine matches. Trinity are 14th with four points after getting one win, two draws and six losses in nine matches. The bottom three teams at the end of the season will be demoted to the championship division.

The teams are coming off contrasting results in the last round of matches on Saturday. St Benedict’s suffered a 3-0 defeat to St Augustine Secondary and Trinity were edged by Queen’s Royal College 4-3.

In a key contest today, fourth placed Carapichaima East Secondary will try to keep its slim title hopes alive with a win over leaders Naparima College at the latter’s school ground at Lewis Street, San Fernando.

Also, second placed Presentation College, San Fernando will be looking for three points to stay close to Naparima. Presentation, trailing Naparima by four points, may get a strong test from sixth placed Queen’s Royal College (QRC) at Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

All matches kick off at 3.30 pm.

FIXTURES

St Augustine vs Speyside, St Augustine; Naparima vs Carapichaima East, Lewis Street; Trinity College East vs East Mucurapo, Trinity East; San Juan North vs Malick, San Juan; Presentation College, San Fernando vs QRC, Manny Ramjohn Stadium; Trinity College Moka vs St Benedict’s College, Trinity Moka; St Anthony’s vs Pleasantville, St Anthony’s; St Mary’s - bye