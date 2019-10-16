Sinanan: Overpasses for Piarco, Macoya coming

Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan, contributes to the budget debate at Parliament on Tuesday. Photo: Angelo Marcelle - ANGELO_MARCELLE

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan announced that an overpass is planned for both Piarco and Macoya.

He was contributing to budget debate in the House Tuesday.

He said contracts had been awarded for preliminary designs for two additional overpasses and proposed locations were Piarco and Macoya. One was expected to start next year. Sinanan said a consultant had been engaged to design these overpasses.

The overpasses were part of the plan to removeall traffic lights and build overpasses and interchanges from Port of Spain to Sangre Grande. The project also included the Curepe Interchange, which should be fully commissioned by the first quarter of 2020.

He also said considerable progress had been made and listed 14 other major projects: extending the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension to Point Fortin and the Churchill Roosevelt Highway to Manzanilla, Valencia to Toco road, fast ferry port for Toco, Chaguanas traffic alleviation project, first-class road to Moruga and modern fishing port, bringing stability to the seabridge including two new vessels due in 2020, new world-class airport in Tobago, a programme for constructing and maintaining roads, national drainage plan, national transportation plan and establishing a transit authority, constructing a world-class container port at the Port of Port of Spain, constructing the San Fernando to Mayaro freeway and Port of Spain to Chaguaramas causeway, which will include automated reversible lane signs.

"In 2015 we told the country, 'Let's do it.' Today I saw we are doing it."