Rambharat: Young men have lost physical ability

Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat

MINISTER of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat says young men have lost their capacity to be physically active.

Addressing students at St Anthony’s College in Westmoorings yesterday, to celebrate World Food Day, Rambharat called on students to get involved in physical activities.

“My concern is with healthy diets in particular to young men. You have actually forgotten what it feels like to run wild, to be physical and get involved in any type of physical activity. What you have done as young people is you have surrendered your opportunity to develop yourself not only intellectually but physically. This is one of my biggest fears as a minister, as a citizen, and as a father.”

Rambharat said if he had to choose between sport and education for his children he would choose sport. “It don’t matter what you carry in your head, how well you discharge your intellectual responsibilities will depend on how strong these legs and other parts of your bodies are. We cannot sacrifice physical activities for hours behind the computer, television and books sometimes.”

Rambharat said healthy diet is not just based on eating right but it requires a person to build his/her body’s physical fitness and focus on their ability to perform. He reminded the students how important it is for them to eat healthy and keep physically fit.

“As a country we are in crisis. We are not physical enough, not fit enough and we are not doing enough. You should be running and climbing to keep yourself physically active. I know some of you don’t live in an environment where there is space. You may live in town houses, condos and apartments. School is a place where you can get out and be physically active."