Lendl: I have a lot more to offer

Trinbago Knight Riders' Lendl Simmons. - CPL T20

LENDL Simmons was named yesterday in the West Indies T20 squad to face Afghanistan after a two- year hiatus from representing the regional side.

Simmons justified his selection by performing commendably when he represented the Trinbago Knight Rides (TKR) in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) scoring 430 runs in 11 innings including five half-centuries at an average of 39.1.

The 34-year-old right handed batsman said, “ I`m a lot fitter than previous years making me more willing and able to play.”

He added, “Believing that West Indies cricket is in a better position and the necessary changes were made for the better of cricket I have decided to make myself available to play for the “Maroon” once again. I still believe that I have plenty more to offer at the highest level and I look forward to completing my boyhood dream.”

The two-time T20 World Cup winner, Simmons last played for the West Indies two years ago with his T20 International record standing at 907 runs from 44 innings with a top score of an unbeaten 82 runs in the semi-final of the 2016 World Cup T20 against hosts India.

Commenting on playing under the guidance of the newly reinstated West Indies Coach Phil Simmons.

“I worked with him for World Cup and it was easy going because he is a good coach.

“He is strict on fielding, very specific in what he wants and he always gives you a role. Once a coach explains your role for you it makes it a lot easier. It is really good to have him back.”