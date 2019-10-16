Imbert: Opposition peddling fake news about CEPEP job cuts

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert.

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert claimed the Opposition was spreading fake news that CEPEP workers would be sent home after the wage increase announced in the budget.

He was winding up budget debate in the House on Tuesday night.

He said the Opposition used "their friends in the system to peddle fake news, false information about CEPEP workers."

He repeated the intention to increase wages of CEPEP workers by 15 per cent on or before December 1.

"And if you get us vex we will do it in November."

He said the Opposition enlisted "mouthpieces" to create newspaper headlines and to frighten people.

"You see, they don't have an answer for this budget. They don't have a credible response. So they have to try and undermine it."

He added: "I can say with authority that CEPEP workers will get their increase."

He said no CEPEP workers will be sent home and no CEPEP hours will be reduced but may be increased, because the responsibilities for CEPEP have been increased, including the maintenance of the golf course on the old Petrotrin compound.

Imbert said there will be more CEPEP workers and contractors.

"So far from that false information that was in a newspaper over the weekend, CEPEP salaries going up, CEPEP workers going up, CEPEP numbers going up. And we also increasing the hours and we also increasing the amount of money that is paid to CEPEP contractors as well. We are not leaving anybody out."

Imbert was likely referring to an article in the Guardian quoting political scientist Dr Bishnu Ragoonath.

He also reiterated that the wages of URP workers were also being increased by 15 per cent.

"Because we believe in helping people at all ends of the spectrum. This is a people-oriented government."