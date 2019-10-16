Griffith: I will parang house to house More homes to be probed

PARANG TIME: Police Commissioner Gary Griffith yesterday said he intends to parang from house to house to deal with those who abuse the elderly, substance abusers and the mentally ill. He spoke at a press conference in Port of Spain. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - Ayanna Kinsale

POLICE Commissioner Gary Griffith plans to visit more centres that care for the disadvantaged, vowing he will “parang from house to house.”

He warned facilities offering care and support to the elderly and mentally ill to “get your act together,” as he promised swift action against those who ran afoul of the law. He gave this undertaking at a press conference called to discuss the latest on police investigations into the Transformed Life Ministries (TLM) centre in Arouca last week, when 69 people were released.

Speaking at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, Griffith said he would not be discouraged from continuing inquiries into the legitimacy of institutions that offer care and support to the elderly, substance abusers and mentally ill people. He said he would continue to crack down on illegal centres and the police were prepared to go after elderly and child care centres that did not have proper credentials. “This is a reality. We have many situations in this country where people who cannot defend themselves need to be defended.” As the commissioner of police, he says he will defend them.

“We intend to do what is required to defend these people. They must not be abused by people who have their own agendas. Actions such as last week’s would continue. I intend to parang from house to house. Every single institution that takes care of elderly, children or anyone who needs help, they need to get their act together. We have heard people say that sometimes you have to put these persons (patients) in cells. Well, if you do the research you will know the cells must be padded.”

He said it was unfortunate that some were defending the treatment of patients at the centre, and while only about 21 of the 69 people released were actually found in cages, he insisted the conditions were inhumane and outright irresponsible.

Griffith also said while he could not divulge much information on the direction of the investigations, he sought to assure that police had liaised with the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions at every stage.

Responding to questions on what charges would be forthcoming, DCP Operations Jayson Forde said the investigation would take time and could not say for certain when or what charges would be made against the owner and staff at the centre. Head of the police legal unit Christian Chandler said there were other issues at the centre that warranted a police investigation, raising questions about the legitimacy of the TLM centre under the Mental Health Act, and at this stage in the inquiry issues of elder abuse, common assault and even fraud were options for investigators to pursue.

Griffith also reaffirmed that his description of conditions at the centre being akin to human trafficking and that of modern day slavery were accurate, and responded to calls by TLM owner pastor Glen Awong for an apology by saying he was only sorry he did not act sooner.

Former director of the Division of Ageing in the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services Dr Jennifer Rouse also commended Griffith for addressing what she has described as a long-neglected issue.

She said abuse of the elderly warranted a renewed approach from the police and reminded the public that such abuse went beyond physical or sexual assault and included any act that would exploit the limited physical or mental ability of an elderly person.