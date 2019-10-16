Full recovery expected for former Jamaican PM

Credit: National Library of Jamaica

FORMER Jamaican prime minister PJ Patterson is expected to make a full recovery from injuries he suffered in a car accident on Monday.

The accident happened near his home in St Andrew parish in Jamaica.

Contacted on Wednesday, one of Patterson's aides said he was fine and in good spirits. The aide said Patterson would have surgery later in the day and should make a full recovery. The surgery was scheduled to be done at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) at the Mona campus.

A statement issued on Tuesday said the medical team tending to Patterson at UHWI had completed its medical evaluation and assessment. Paterson suffered injuries to his right knee and right hip. The team, led by consultant orthopaedic surgeon Dr Kenneth Vaughn, said itexpected Patterson "to make a full recovery with the appropriate medical treatment.

Patterson's family has expressed their thanks to the many Jamaicans who extended their best wishes to him.

People's National Party leader and Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton and Education Minister Karl Samuda have visited Patterson in hospital.