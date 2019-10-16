Flooded Imbert ‘poetic justice’

STRANDED COLM: This photo, posted to social media last week, showed Finance Minister Colm Imbert standing on the pavement waiting for his ride as heavy showers flooded the roads in Port of Spain. -

CHAGUANAS West MP and former water resources minister Ganga Singh said Finance Minister Colm Imbert being caught in floodwaters last week was “poetic justice.” He was contributing to budget debate in the House yesterday.

Singh said Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan is a hard worker, but was not dealing with fundamental issue,s and pointed out the city of Port of Spain had been flooding for some time.

“We have a city that is flooding all the time. DOMA (Downtown Owners and Merchants Association) is complaining, the merchants complaining, public servants complaining, workers complaining – and all you get is a banana republic response that the money was never there.” He said there needed to be investment in retention ponds along all the tributaries in the Northern Range to deal with the run-off and the flooding. Singh said an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan to address drainage in the city was arranged under his watch as minister and was signed in December 2013.

For the loan certain conditionalities are required to be fulfilled but in 2017 it was sent back, he said.

“So that is what the problem is. Port of Spain will flood and will continue to flood under the administration of the PNM. And the Minister of Finance, he was caught in the flood (last week). And it came all over social media, almost as if it was poetic justice.”

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, in her contribution, said the drainage study the UNC spent millions on was rejected by the IDB. “It was useless and would not solve the problem. We had to cancel the IDB loan.” Singh also said Sinanan was looking at the seabridge and airbridge through “rose-tinted glasses.” He said there were still problems and he has heard complaints from people in Tobago.

He also questioned why the Galleons Passage and the MV Jean de la Valette were procured without instituting procurement legislation to protect the purse of the people of TT. On Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte’s budget contribution Singh said the minister “ducked” the water issue and instead talked about light bulbs, co-operatives and other financial issues, “when the major issue in this country (is) whether or not we will have sufficient water in our reservoirs for the 2020 dry season. That is the big issue.”