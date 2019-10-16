Family threatens to sue State over death at Arouca rehab centre

THE family of Warren Mangal who died at the Transformed Life Ministry Rehabilitation Centre in Arouca is threatening to sue the State.

In a pre-action protocol letter, attorneys Anand Ramlogan, SC, Alvin Pariagsingh, Jared Jagroo, and Ganesh Saroop yesterday wrote to the Health Minister on behalf of Mangal’s sister, Pearl Harricharran.

The letter warns that the family intends to take legal action for damages for "debasing sub-humane conditions of detention" and "cruel and unusual treatment and punishment" which were carefully hidden from them.

The family also intends to take legal action against the centre for fraudulently misrepresenting itself.

Mangal died on December 15, at the centre which is now embroiled in controversy after the police raided its compound on October 9, and rescued some 69 patients some of whom were caged.

He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder around 2010 at the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital and was an outpatient at the Arima Mental Health Outpatient Clinic.

Sometime in July 2017, Mangal was warded at the St Ann’s Hospital and was discharged since he was responding to treatment.

“ His family was advised that the hospital could not do anything further for him because he had ‘already stayed the maximum two weeks’,” the letter said. It added that the family pleaded with the staff at the hospital to keep him since they were not convinced he was fully recovered and was referred to the Social Services Department in the Ministry of Health.

Harricharran and her mother Merle Mangal visited the department and an employee there told them St Ann's’s was overcrowded and would be unable to provide assistance.

The family was told that the ministry had partnered with Transformed Life centre which catered to outpatients. “The family was asked to take the deceased to meet Pastor Glen Awong who was in charge of the rehabilitation centre,” the letter added.

It also said the family was assured that the centre was a “government approved” facility that operated under the supervision and with the approval of the Ministry of Health.

The letter added that because of the representations made to the family, and because of the lack of alternatives since Mangal had been discharged from the St Ann’s Hospital, they signed the relevant documents to have him admitted to the rehabilitation centre.

The family also visited the facility to inspect it and made an initial payment. They also asked about sleeping accommodation and were taken to a room by Pastor Awong which had two bunk beds. The family said they were not allowed to visit Mangal for the first month because of “policy,” after that they were able to meet him in the conference room and office area but were never allowed to go before a certain point so could not see where he slept or the general conditions of the facility.

Jagroo said Pastor Awong became very “aggressive and hostile” whenever the family called for Mangal or asked to see him.

“Pastor Awong and his wife also warned the family about calling more than once per week,” he said, adding that when the family visited Mangal would tell them he was “extremely unhappy, was forced to wash the dishes and mop the church”. He also begged to go home. Mangal was also not allowed to go home for Christmas or special occasions and the family were allegedly told if they took him out they would have to keep him.

“The family was not in a position to do so and hence confined themselves to visits.” When he died, the cause of death was “pulmonary oedema and congestion, pending toxicology analysis.”

The attorney said the family has repeatedly asked for the toxicology report from the Forensic Science Centre but has been told machines are down and there is a backlog which has to be cleared and they must wait their turn.

“To date, some 10 months after the death of Warren Russell Mangal, no toxicology report has been forthcoming. This is unsatisfactory and unacceptable. It has served to intensify and prolong the family’s anguish, pain, and suffering,” the letter said.

The family said they were horrified and terrified to see the condition of the facility after the police raid and have also asked for, through a freedom of information request, any application received by the Ministry of Social Development and Social Development and Family Services from Awong or Transformed Life Ministries Rehabilitation Centre to be an approved rehabilitation centre with the ministry and any licence granted to it.

The attorneys have also asked for a record of all payments and subventions to the centre and the ministry’s policy for the licensing of the centre and the procedures for monitoring and inspecting it.