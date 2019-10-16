Curepe teen missing

MISSING: Breanna Knox, 15. - TTPS

A Curepe teen is missing and the police are asking anyone who knows where she is to contact the nearest police station.

A police release yesterday said 15-year-old Breanna Knox of Evans Street was last seen at her home around 7.30 am on Monday.

A relative reported her missing to the St Joseph police at 10.30 am on Tuesday.

Breanna is of mixed descent, five foot two inches tall, and slim built, with a dark brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue skirt and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, 482-GARY or any police station.