Burned body not confirmed as missing Arima woman

Kathleen Darlington, mother of the missing Kesha Darlington, says she wants closure after the body of a woman was found burned in the Lopinot area on Sunday. She said she had to wait for DNA tests for confirmation.

Kesha was last seen alive liming at Jenny's Bar, two houses away from her home at Longden Street, Arima, on October 9, at around 11 am. Darlington said she only filed a missing person report at the Arouca Police Station on October 14, as her daughter was accustomed to staying out for several days at a time with friends,

She said one of Kesha's friends came to her on Sunday with an employee of Armstrong's Funeral Home asking for a photo of her daughter. She said the employee said they had removed a burnt body from Lopinot and it looked like Kesha.

Darlington said when she went to view the evidence at the Cumuto army base, she was shown photos of slippers and a piece of a blue T-shirt that was not burnt. Kesha was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with pink piping, black slippers with a silver logo and a jeans skirt. However, Darlington said staff from the Forensic Science Centre, St James, did not allow her to see the body.

She was only able to see the toes on one foot through the viewing glass at the centre, and admitted she could not remember what colour nail polish Kesha was wearing.

Kesha left behind an 18-month-old son, of whom Darlington has legal custody.