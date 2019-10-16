Boogsie, O’Connor headline pan, kaiso event

Len “Boogsie” Sharpe -

Seven-time champion Panorama arranger Len “Boogsie” Sharpe and 2012 Calypso Monarch Duane O’Connor will headline Pan and Kaiso, a fundraiser for the new Ifa Orisa School of Enlightenment.

The Ifa Orisa School of Enlightenment is an early childhood care and education centre. It is the first of its kind in TT and will teach the Ministry of Education’s curriculum through the lens of Ifa Orisa traditional African spirituality. The school will ensure holistic development of the children with a curriculum that includes diverse subjects such as the performing arts, Yoruba language and culture.

Other artists at the show include the Pamberi Steel Orchestra, calypsonians Composer and Ulric “Knocker” Francois, pannist Noel La Pierre, reggae singer Mr King and Calypso Queen Warrior Empress.

The event takes place on October 20 from 6.30-10.30 pm at 8 Niles Trace, Febeau Village, Saddle Road, Lower Santa Cruz.

For more information visit Ifa Orisa School of Enlightenment on Facebook, e-mail ifaorisaschool@gmail.com or call 366-7558 or 756-9163.