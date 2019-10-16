AG: Opposition wants to raise living expenses, mortgages

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi said Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s plan for this country will raise living expenses, and dismissed her call to investigate the Finance Minister as a “fantasy.”

He was contributing to the budget debate in Parliament on Friday last week and responding to Persad-Bissessar’s plan for a “new UNC government,” including increasing the repo rate.

The repo rate is the rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks in the event of any shortfall of funds.

Al-Rawi said this will raise the cost of borrowing in TT for the average householder, and mortgages, vacation expenses and living expenses would go up.

He said she also suggested TT ought to devalue its currency, though Opposition members protested this statement.

“That is exactly what she said,” Al-Rawi replied.

He said the Opposition Leader also called on the Integrity Commission to investigate the Finance Minister over the issue of the sale of traditional life insurance policies from Clico. Al-Rawi said the Central Bank is responsible for negotiating the Clico sale and determining the price, and the Finance Minister only steps into the equation at very end of the process.

“I await her tirade and another wasted cost order.”

He also dismissed as a “fantasy” her statement that Government had taken $4.2 billion from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund. He said if this had happened, the fund would have been destabilised and eradicated.

He said Persad-Bissessar had announced that her new administration would build highways all over the country and have new initiatives all over TT, to be funded by a “diaspora fund.” Al-Rawi said this fund would involve people outside TT bringing in money via a bond, but this type of arrangement must be backed by assets. He recalled when the Finance Minister introduced the National Investment Fund with a basket of local assets, Persad-Bissessar called it a “Ponzi scheme.” But, he said, the country was sensible and the fund was oversubscribed.

Al-Rawi said the Opposition Leader had announced that WASA and T&TEC debts would be put into a special-purpose company.

“(When she was prime minister) was she awake at any Cabinet meeting?”

He said WASA does not have a debt problem but an expense problem, and the debts was due to subsidising water rates, as well as electricity rates for T&TEC. He described her argument as “arrant nonsense.”

He also challenged Persad-Bissessar to make good on her promise to sue Government because CEPEP and URP wages would be lower than the new minimum wage. He said CEPEP and URP rates were extrapolated on the back of the minimum wage, and the announced 15 per cent increase would be beyond it. “Bring on the application. It will be met with a wasted cost order. And be prepared to pay the money yourself.”