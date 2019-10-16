Adams says Haynes can play key role CWI to utilise WI legends…

DIRECTOR of cricket at Cricket West Indies Jimmy Adams said former West Indies opener Desmond Haynes could still play a key role in West Indies cricket. Haynes and Floyd Reifer were among the top three candidates for the head coaching position of the West Indies men’s team, but former West Indies all rounder Phil Simmons was given the nod on Monday.

Haynes, 63, represented West Indies from 1978 to 1994. He played 116 Test matches, scoring 7,487 runs at an average of 42.29 that included 18 centuries and 39 half centuries. In One Day Internationals he amassed 8,648 runs at an average of 41.37 with 17 centuries and 57 half centuries.

Yesterday, at a press conference, at the Queen’s Park Oval, in St Clair, Adams said CWI will try to utilise West Indies legends. “Desmond, not only his ability, but his working knowledge of the game is something that I think will be a benefit to West Indies cricket going forward and similarly the onus is on us and we are committed,” Adams said.

“When you look at people like Desmond, like (Sir) Curtly (Ambrose), Courtney (Walsh), people from that era who have served us well, but on top of that have such a good working knowledge of their skills. (We have to ensure) that we don’t lose that. I think it will be a travesty if we didn’t tap into what they know before it is too late and Cricket West Indies is very clear on ensuring that happens.”

Adams, who was asked about using Haynes for youth level teams in the region, said the former opener’s batting skills should also be utilised. “Specifically Desmond, the discussions will be had to see if there is a role for him going forward.

I would not limit it to just Under-19 because I think Desmond’s knowledge of batting is something that could benefit far more than just the junior squads that we have, so it is definitely something that we will be looking at going forward.”