What’s next with waste management?

THE EDITOR: The global climate strike from September 20 to 27 was a call to action for people to make the problem of climate change and global warming impossible to ignore; this call rippled across the globe with over 7.6 million participants.

In TT, students marched in the capital and appealed to the Government to take climate change more seriously and implement more effective and sustainable policies.

This is particularly relevant to our country because, according to Forbes, TT is the biggest culprit in the Caribbean for marine plastic disposal, with a whopping production of 1.5 kg of waste per capita per day.

Due to inadequate waste management, more marine plastic is originating in TT than in 98 per cent of the countries in the world. While this has had devastating effects on our marine life, tourism sector, and economy, we also have and will continue to experience the effects of this in our everyday lives, as seen in the severe flooding throughout the country from Tropical Storm Karen in September.

So, what now? Now that we are aware of the problem and we’ve been exposed to the negative effects, what changes to our waste management and public policies can we expect to see in the next five, ten or even 15 years?

JEWEL ANTOINE

via e-mail