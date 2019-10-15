Wallace to challenge TTFA boss

William Wallace -

SECONDARY School Football League (SSFL) president William Wallace will challenge David John-Williams for presidency in the TT Football Association (TTFA) elections on November 24.

Wallace, a former youth and national team manager, was nominated today by the Northern Football Association. He is part of the United TTFA group, comprising several local football stakeholders, that has been critical of John-Williams' leadership.

The current TTFA boss began his tenure in 2015 and is seeking a second term. In July, several respected former TT footballers, including World Cup goalkeepers Kelvin Jack and Shaka Hislop, and former women’s team captain Maylee Attin-Johnson called for John-Williams' resignation.

Last week, TTFA board member Keith Look Loy told Newsday he believes John-Williams has created a mess, and the United TTFA group is aiming to fix it.

United TTFA consists of Wallace, Look Loy, Anthony Harford, Joseph Sam Phillip, Clynt Taylor, William Wallace and Susan Warrick.

In a press release issued today, the group said they are committed to the "good governance" of the TTFA and will instil the values of honesty, collective decision making, transparency and accountability and professionalism.

"United TTFA’s slate of candidates offers to TTFA and Trinidad and Tobago the personal integrity of its candidates and a wealth of experience in the management of the main pillars of the game – youth football, women’s football, elite and grassroots club football, regional associations, and refereeing."

They continued, "Our football is in desperate need of salvation. The election of 24 November 2019 will be a watershed event in the history of our football , TTFA and Trinidad and Tobago. United TTFA stands ready."

The group will unveil its "action programme" on November 2.

Full nominations by United TTFA:

President: William Wallace (SSFL president, former youth and senior national teams’ manager, former TTCB board member).

First vice president: Clynt Taylor (Central FA General Secretary, former vice president of TT Football Referees Association).

Second vice president: Susan Joseph-Warrick (Women’s League Football president, TTFA board member, co-owner of Trincity Nationals FC).

Third vice president: Joseph Sam Phillip (former TT Pro League chairman, former TTFA board member, former club and senior men’s national team player and manager) .

William Wallace and Clynt Taylor have been nominated by Northern FA.

Susan Joseph-Warrick and Joseph Sam Phillip have been nominated by FC Santa Rosa.