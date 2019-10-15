UTT whip Guaya United in Super League

UTT whipped Guaya United 4-2 on Saturday, at the Manzanilla Recreation Ground, in a Match Day 2 fixture, as the Terminix Super League continued last weekend.

Keshon Carter put UTT ahead with a pair of goals, in the 16th and 18th minutes, and ex-national midfielder Kevaughn Connell extended the lead in the 39th.

Brandon Lewis reduced the deficit to 3-2 with strikes in the 80th (penalty) and 82nd, but Dillon Bartholomew guaranteed full points for the visitors when he found the back of the net, in the 90th.

Also on Saturday, Police edged RSSR FC 3-2 at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima.

The lawmen got goals from Keron Lawrence (own goal in the fourth minute), Isaiah Price (ninth) and Jesse Joseph (28th), with RSSR FC replying with strikes from Corey Isaac (35th) and Hakeem Gulston (90th).

FC Santa Rosa made it two straight wins, courtesy of a 2-1 result over Metal X Erin FC at the Arima Velodrome on Friday.

Finding the back of the net for Santa Rosa were Enrique Sanchez (24th) and Rashad Griffith (35th), with Tyrese Reefer (90th) replying for Erin.

Petit Valley/Diego Martin United registered a 2-1 win over Matura ReUnited at the St Anthony’s Ground, Westmoorings on Sunday.

Quincy Charles (15th and 55th) netted twice for Petit Valley/Diego Martin United, with Zavion Navarro-Patron (86th) responding for the visitors.

Queen’s Park and Prisons Service battled to a 2-2 draw at the St Mary’s Ground in St Clair. Trevon Mitchell (12th) and Devon Modeste (61st) found the back of the net for the Parkites, and Nathan Julien (sixth and 90th) was on target for Prisons Service.

In Sunday’s other encounter, Bethel United got the better of San Fernando Giants 3-1 at the Mt Gomery Recreation Ground.