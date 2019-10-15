Tucupita media: Trinidadian stabs man in Venezuela

A Trinidad man is suspected of stabbing his Venezuelan brother-in-law on Sunday during an argument at a birthday party.

A report today inTane Tanae Noticias, a news outlet in Tucupita, said the 35-year-old victim was stabbed twice. He was awaiting surgery up to Monday evening at a hospital.

The incident happened in an indigenous community, Burojosanuka, near Nabasanuka in the Delta Amacuro jungle.

Part of the report read: "According to some sources consulted, the attack occurred at approximately 11 pm when the family was celebrating a birthday, and the Warao had an argument with the Trinidadian."

The suspect has not been arrested and the locals are saying he returned to Trinidad on Monday.