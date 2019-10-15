TKR batting and bowling fantastic but fielding poor

THE EDITOR: Now that the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 cricket completion has come to an exciting conclusion with the Barbados Tridents taking the trophy and supremacy, it is time to look closely at the performance of our local Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).

TKR started the competition very well with a succession of wins but after that seems to have lost their way. Five losses in a row is just too much.

There seems to have been some complacency and over-confidence on the part of the players that allowed the St Kitts Patriots and Barbados Tridents to get the better of them. At one point TKR was right up there in terms of points with the Guyana Amazon Warriors but were soon overtaken by the likes of the Patriots and Tridents.

The earlier loss to the Tridents gave the latter the confidence that they could do it again. And the result? Tridents took the place of TKR in the final.

TKR had an abundance of talent with great bowling from Narine and Ali Khan. The batting department was equally fantastic with Pollard, Munro and Simmons leading the charge. However, the fielding department left a lot to be desired.

In the qualifier match the fielding was poor with important catches being a big letdown. Irving Ward in his post-match comments hit the nail on the head when he said, “The fielding in this year's competition was under par.”

The Warriors’ Nicholas Pooran, a TT son of the soil, was excellent in both the batting and wicket-keeping departments. In the final he was instrumental in running out two Tridents players and he almost took the game away from the them. With a strike rate of over 150 and top score of 81, I think he needs to be drafted into the TKR team next CPL season. I think he will be an invaluable asset to the local team.

WKS HOSEIN

Chaguanas