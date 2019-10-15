Sunday charged

Akido "Sunday" Williams

THIRTEEN DAYS after he surrendered to police, Akido "Sunday" Williams was charged with counselling a gang and will appear before a Port of Spain magistrate Wednesday morning.

After reviewing the evidence for two days, deputy Director of Public Prosecutions George Busby advised police to lay one charge against Williams.

Williams was charged by officers of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which is part of the Criminal Gang Intelligence Unit.

Williams, 39, of Basilon Street, Port of Spain, surrendered to police on October 2 in the company of his attorney Darren Mitchell, after being wanted by police for over two weeks. His home was searched on September 16, but he was not present.

He walked into the SIU office on Richmond Street, Port of Spain, the day after Police Commissioner Gary Griffith issued a media release asking for information on his whereabouts. He surrendered after three men from Beetham Gardens appeared on October 1 charged with gang-related offences.

Ancel Villafana, Kevin Franklyn and Kedel Montrose were all denied bail when they appeared before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle. They were all charged with providing support to a gang in gang activity and two of them – Villafana and Franklyn – were charged with being leaders of a gang.