N Touch
Tuesday 15 October 2019
follow us
News

Pathologists: Cumuto victim shot dead

KILLED: Aleem Khan
KILLED: Aleem Khan

THE AUTOPSY on Simon Felix, one of the two men found dead in the Cumuto forest on Sunday, has been postponed to today.

Pathologists have confirmed Aleem Khan died from gunshot wounds.

SHOT DEAD: Bryan Felix.

Khan, 50, and his longtime friend 40-year-old Bryan Felix left their homes, which were a short distance from each other on Cumuto Main Road, at about 6 am on Saturday. They went into the forest to build a hut on Khan’s land.

At about 7 am on Sunday their bodies were found by a worker on the land.

So far there are no leads in the investigation.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Pathologists: Cumuto victim shot dead"

News