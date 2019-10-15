Pathologists: Cumuto victim shot dead

KILLED: Aleem Khan

THE AUTOPSY on Simon Felix, one of the two men found dead in the Cumuto forest on Sunday, has been postponed to today.

Pathologists have confirmed Aleem Khan died from gunshot wounds.

Khan, 50, and his longtime friend 40-year-old Bryan Felix left their homes, which were a short distance from each other on Cumuto Main Road, at about 6 am on Saturday. They went into the forest to build a hut on Khan’s land.

At about 7 am on Sunday their bodies were found by a worker on the land.

So far there are no leads in the investigation.