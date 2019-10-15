LATT vs PM trial set for February

JUSTICE Vasheist Kokaram will give his decision on February 19 on the Law Association’s legal challenge of the Prime Minister’s refusal to invoke impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

Dates were also set for the filing of submissions and evidence, with the matter going to trial on February 4 and 5, and a case management hearing on November 15, when all sides will indicate whether there will be applications for the striking out of evidence.

Yesterday, the Chief Justice was also formally made an interested party to the proceedings, although the PM’s legal team made it clear they were not consenting, given that it is a Section 137 matter before the court.

Last week, attorneys agreed that the matter would be dealt with quickly at a rolled-up judicial review hearing, which means Kokaram will consider the association’s complaints against Dr Rowley, as well as whether to give permission to bring the proceedings at one hearing, rather than the more drawn-out and costly two-stage procedure.

However, when the judge first intimated he wanted to give his ruling at the end of January, there was some discord with attorneys who urged against rushing to give a decision since the reputation of the judiciary and administration of justice was at stake.

The PM’s attorney Reginald Armour, SC, said all parties were committed to expediting the matter, while attorney Rishi Dass, for LATT, said his client was entitled to bring its claim without restrictions.

“We are all here to trying to avoid time and cost,” Dass said, while Armour submitted, “Allow us, at the first tier, to give you the best assistance we can.” There was also disagreement with the judge’s concern over the matter being a possible “revolving door” if the LATT was successful and the PM were asked to reconsider his decision on invoking Section 137 to have the CJ impeached.

“It is not a question of a revolving door…If it (the LATT’s complaint) is sent back to him to reconsider his position, then that’s due process. I don’t want it be said it is a revolving door,” Armour said.

Lawyers also rejected the possibility of alternative dispute resolution between the LATT and the CJ as, Armour pointed out, the constitutional framework does not contemplate it.

In its application, the association accused the Prime Minister of apparent bias in his decision not to invoke Section 137 proceedings against Archie. The association said Rowley “was more concerned with shutting down” its recommendation because he believed it was acting at the behest of the opposition UNC.

“Given his subjective views on the nature and purpose of the applicant’s committee’s report, the Prime Minister was not capable of properly and fairly determining the question before him in the exercise of a constitutional function in the public interest,” the association said.

The LATT intends to ask the High Court to direct Rowley to reconsider his decision so that a tribunal can be appointed to investigate Archie. The association, represented by Jamaican QC Dr Lloyd Barnett, is seeking some six declarations.

They include declarations that the PM’s decision not to make representations to the President that Archie should be removed from office, so that the allegations against him can be investigated, was illegal, unlawful, contrary to law, unreasonable and an improper exercise of discretion.

It also wants the court to declare that Rowley’s decision was not made in the performance of his constitutional functions in the public interest; that his decision was made in bad faith and actuated by bias; that he took into account irrelevant considerations; and that he failed to take into account relevant considerations.

Appearing for the LATT are Queen’s Counsel Lloyd Barnett, Elaine Greene, Rishi Dass, Kiel Tacklalsingh, Kirk Bengochea and Imran Ali. Representing the PM are Reginald Armour, SC, Justin Phelps, Kendra Mark and Raphael Ajodha. Senior Counsel John Jeremie and Ian Benjamin lead Kerwyn Garcia and Keith Scotland for the CJ, while Senior Counsel Fyard Hosein leads Sasha Bridgemohansingh and Michelle Benjamin for the AG.