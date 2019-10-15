Former CJ Sharma cremated last Saturday

FORMER Chief Justice Satnarine Sharma was quietly cremated last Saturday.

A family source told Newsday the family wanted a quiet service with family and close friends. A memorial has been tentatively planned and will be announced when details are firmed up.

Sharma was appointed Chief Justice in 2002. He died last Wednesday at his Maraval home, aged 76. He had been recently diagnosed with cancer and was receiving treatment.

Sharma was awarded the Trinity Cross in 2003 and retired from the Judiciary in 2008 after being cleared by an independent tribunal in an impeachment probe into an alleged attempt to pervert the course of public justice.