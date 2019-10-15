Fired sales rep sues for salary arrears

A PHARMACY sales representative is suing her former bosses for $104,535 for wrongful dismissal, claiming that after she introduced them to big deals in the pharmaceutical industry, they fired her.

Ramona Ramrattan, 44, is contending in a lawsuit filed in the High Court, San Fernando, that a medical supplies company persuaded her to leave her job at Trius Medical Ltd. Then the company owners promised to employ her permanently from 2015. The company was new to the pharmaceutical industry, but Ramrattan claimed she was well known.

She is contending that the owners hatched a deceptive and well-orchestrated plan for her to introduce them to influential personnel in the regional health authorities (RHAs).

Claiming she is knowledgeable and experienced in the industry, Ramrattan said, in court documents filed by attorney Stephen Boodram, that she introduced the company’s owners to sales and supplies managers, particularly those in the South-West Regional Health Authority.

“Contracts began to flow from the RHAs to the defendant company.

“Then, I was summarily dismissed. Prior to being employed by the defendant’s company, the defendant persuaded and cajoled the claimant into leaving her job at Trius Medical Ltd, to join the defendant company on the promise the defendant was employing the claimant on a permanent basis,” Boodram wrote.

Ramrattan said she was dismissed in June and has not been paid five months’ salary.

She said, “I am being owed $58,075 in salaries for June, July, August, September and October.”

She is also suing for future loss of earnings.