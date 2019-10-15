Dillon tells Kamla: Hands off soldiers!

Edmund Dillon.

HOUSING Minister Edmund Dillon on Monday warned the Opposition to keep their hands off the TT Defence Force (TTDF), as he argued against a recent Opposition call to push back the retirement age from the current 45-47 years old.

Last Friday in her budget response Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the current age amounts to a waste of the training and knowledge accrued by soldiers. Dillon, a retired Brigadier in the TTDF, disagreed.

He backed an earlier call by D’Abadie/O’Meara MP Ancil Antoine, former chief of defence staff and a retired brigadier.

“He asked the Leader of the Opposition, the Member for Siparia, to stay out of Defence Force business. I want to endorse that statement,” Dillon said.

“The retirement of Defence Force personnel is based on a long-tested system, not only in TT.”

He said a similar retirement age existed in the Jamaica Defence Force, Barbados Defence Force, Guyana Defence Force, British Army, Canadian Defence Force and to a degree the US military.

“It is unique to the military, so I also want to say do not interfere with what is considered to be a total institution, one that is non-unionised and one that pays a contribution towards their pension.”

He said retiring soldiers enjoy resettlement training to prepare them to be gainfully employed after leaving the TTDF.

Dillon said the Opposition could feel free to advocate for soldiers retiring at 45-47 or 50-55 to get an early access to their National Insurance pensions which is usually accessible only at age 60 years.

“But do not, do not, interfere with the retirement age of the Defence Force.”

Otherwise, Dillon denied Opposition claims of starting work on the Point Fortin Hospital, instead saying it was begun under the PNM. He said not a pile had been driven into the site under the former PP government.