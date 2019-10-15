Dillon: Exponential drop in squatting under PNM

Acting National Security Minister Edmund Dillon in the Senate.

HOUSING Minister Edmund Dillon claimed an “exponential” fall in the cases of squatting had taken placed in the past four years of the PNM Government.

He said this in his budget contribution in the House of Representatives yesterday.

“The number of squatters has decreased exponentially under us,” he said. “Under the People’s Partnership, it was a free-for-all.”

He lamented those individuals who refuse to pay the rent for their public housing units, despite owning two cars and modern appliances.

2,067 units completed

Dillon said his ministry had completed 2,067 housing units at 15 sites across TT from Victoria Keys to Valsayn and from Cashew Gardens to Canaan. These areas included Corinth, Bon Air South, Harmony Hall and Gomez Trace (Moruga.) Among these, some 121 units at Victoria Keys were sold for $232 million, Dillon said.

Some 1,620 more units will be completed by 2020, he said. Under the accelerated housing scheme, 233 units were built, with 331 to come.

He lauded a scheme by the Land Settlement Agency not just to regulate squatters but to provide land for the construction of homes for people earning under $25,000 per month.

“To a large extent they have been very successful. The LSA has been able to provide fully-developed lots under the Government-aided Self-Help Programme. Lights, water, roads, drainage have already been developed on these lots.”

Dillon said out of 5,000 applicants, some 1,000 individuals were randomly chosen, of whom 700 were interviewed and 503 deemed eligible for award of a lot.

“The criteria are quite simple. You must be 21 years of age, must qualify for $320,000 and you have two years in which to build your home.”

He said this compared very favourably to the usual three-month limit when funded by a bridging loan.

“Sometimes you can even build this from your monthly salary if you want to without taking out a loan, because you have two years.”

Dillon said applicants have all infrastructure, plus a project manager and free building plans.

“What else, ladies and gentlemen?”

He said lots were sold at 25 per cent of market value.

“If the land costs $200,000, you pay $50,000.”

Dillon said people can help each other build under the traditional gayap system, or hire contractors who in turn employ local workers.