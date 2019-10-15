Defence begins closing addresses in Koury murder trial

Dr Eddie Koury

DEFENCE attorneys have started their closing addresses to the jury which began hearing evidence almost a year ago in the trial of the five men charged with the murder of businessman Dr Eddie Koury.

Prosecutors opened their case against the five – Shawn James, Caleb Donaldson, Jerome Murray, Terry Moore and Robert Franklyn – in November last year, and yesterday, Donaldson’s attorney, Pamela Elder, SC, began her closing statement, providing jurors with a seven-point checklist to use as they analyse the evidence against her client.

She said Donaldson had consistently maintained his evidence since 2005, when he was charged with Koury’s murder.

“He told police he knew nothing about that (Koury’s murder). He was consistent,” she said.

As she sifted through the evidence against Donaldson, Elder pointed out that only police officers testified against him. There were no civilian witnesses, she said, not even Koury’s employee Myrtle McInnis, who saw the four men who kidnapped the businessman on September 21, 2005.

Elder said McInnis failed to point out Donaldson at an identification parade.

She said the prosecution’s case was really a police case and the foundation of it was the evidence of the police’s fingerprint expert, who allegedly found a latent print matching Donaldson’s on a car which was said to be involved in Koury’s abduction.

“The prosecution/police case…Its foundation is Judy Badall. They started building on her evidence: fingerprint, DNA.”

Insp Badall, now retired, testified that Donaldson’s fingerprint matched one she lifted from a car which prosecutors say transported Koury. The car was found abandoned at Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua.

Badall also said she observed blood on Donaldson’s jeans when she went to the La Horquetta police station on September 22, 2005, where he was being held as a suspect. The blood, when tested, matched Koury’s, and blood allegedly found on a pair of Timberland boots, said to be Donaldson’s, also tested positive for Type O blood, the same as the murdered businessman's.

But Elder told the jury yesterday if they had reasonable doubt about Badal’s evidence, the foundation of the State’s case drops and “everything goes.”

“Do you believe Judy Badall or not? If you have reasonable doubt, then that’s it,” she said.

“Boots, fingerprint, jeans,” Elder said were the three critical prices of evidence for the State against her client.

She told the 12 jurors to decide if Badall was a credible, truthful and reliable witness. She also questioned the police officer’s expertise, and interjected some humour into her delivery, saying Badall had upset her for life, since she can no longer listen to Nat King Cole’s Unforgettable without thinking of her.

“Judy Badall is Nat King Cole unforgettable,” Elder said of the retired policewoman’s evidence.

Closing addresses are expected to continue this week and into next week, after which presiding judge Justice Malcolm Holdip will set a date for his review of the evidence, the law and his directions to the jury, who will then deliberate on their verdict.

Koury, the managing director of ISKO Enterprises Ltd, an import and distribution company based at the Macoya industrial estate, was abducted from his office on September 21, 2005. Two days later, his headless body was found in central Trinidad. His head has never been found.

The State is represented by prosecutors Nigel Pilgrim and Anju Bhola. The defence team for the men includes Daniel Khan, Evans Welch, Wayne Sturge and Mario Merritt.