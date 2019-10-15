CPL stars earn Windies picks

Trinbago Knight Riders' Lendl Simmons. - CPL T20

CARIBBEAN Premier League (CPL) stars Brandon King, Lendl Simmons and Hayden Walsh Jr have all been rewarded with West Indies picks for the upcoming matches against Afghanistan that will be played in India from early November to early December.

West Indies and Afghanistan will play in three One Day Internationals (ODIs), three T20 Internationals and one Test match. The squads for all three formats were announced at a press conference at Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, earlier today.

King and Walsh Jr are in the ODI and T20 squads and Simmons is included in the T20 squad.

King and Simmons led the run scoring charts at the recently concluded 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League. The uncapped King, 24, ended as the top scorer cracking 496 runs for the Guyana Amazon Warriors at an average of 55.11 with three half centuries and one century.

The experienced Simmons, 34, finished second with 430 runs for Trinbago Knight Riders at an average of 39.09 that included five fifties. Simmons last played a T20 for West Indies in June 2017.

Leg spinner Walsh Jr, 27, is eligible to play for both West Indies and USA as he was born in St Croix, US Virgin Islands to his Antiguan father Hayden Walsh.

Walsh Jr, who has never played for West Indies, has played one ODI and eight T20s for USA and has 23 regional first class matches under his belt for Leeward Islands and Barbados in the Professional Regional Four-Day Competition. It is a dream come true for Walsh Jr, as he said he has been thinking about playing for West Indies in an interview following the CPL final, on Saturday. Walsh Jr took 22 wickets in just nine matches at an economy rate of 8.29 for the CPL champions Barbados Tridents.

SQUADS

ODI

Kieron Pollard (captain), Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Hayden Walsh Jnr, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph

T20

Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jnr, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Kesrick Williams, Denesh Ramdin

Test

Jason Holder (captain), Shai Hope, John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Sunil Ambris, Jomel Warrican, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph